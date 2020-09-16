Cardi B files for divorce after three years of marriage with Offset

Rapper Cardi B filed papers to divorce her husband, Offset, after three years of their on-and-off marriage. The "WAP“ hitmaker has reportedly filed documents in Superior Court, Fulton County, Georgia under their real names - Belcalis Almanzar and Kiari Cephus - as part of a divorce petition. Cardi B had previously sparked speculation she was to end her relationship with Offset - with whom she has two-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari - when she posted a cryptic quote online. The post read: ''Her heart finally told her to stop wasting her time,'' and was captioned: ''it's time,'' alongside a winking face. Offset and Cardi B briefly split in 2018 before sparking reconciliation rumours in that December when they were spotted together in Puerto Rico, and later confirming speculation they had rekindled their romance when they attended the 2019 Grammy Awards together.

At the time, the “I Like It” rapper accused the Migos star of being unfaithful, but they were said to be trying to work things out for the sake of their daughter Kulture. And it was then that Cardi insisted ''nothing'' could make her ''change her mind'' over her decision to leave him.

She said: ''I decided on my own. Nobody makes my decisions about my life but me. I didn't want to go to marriage counselling. He suggested it, but it's like, 'I don't want to go.' There's no counsellor or nothing that could make me change my mind.''

Offset made a number of public gestures to get Cardi B back, including when he crashed her set at Rolling Loud festival in LA, along with a huge 'Take Me Back Cardi' sign made out of white and red roses. Although she rejected his apology, he still thought it was the right thing to do.

He tweeted at the time: ''All of my wrongs have been made public, i figure It's only right that my apologies are made public too. A n**** was just trying .....thank god I ain't got no balloons sheeesh (sic)''