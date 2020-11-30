Cardi B had family coronavirus tested before Thanksgiving celebration

Cardi B was criticised by fans for revealing she'd celebrated the holiday with almost 40 of her loved ones but she's now apologised for her comments and explained they all underwent coronavirus tests beforehand. The “WAP” hitmaker was criticised by fans for revealing she'd celebrated the holiday with almost 40 of her loved ones but she's now apologised for her comments and explained the group had taken precautions before getting together. She wrote: "12kids and 25 adults over the holidays.It was lit !!(sic)" 12kids and 25 adults over the https://t.co/jROX5NQF2p was lit !! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 29, 2020 In response to her critics, she then added: "Sorry my bad wasn’t trying to make nobody feel bad.I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good & uplifted me .I spent soo much money getting every1 tested but it felt worth it.I wasnt trying to offend no1. (sic)" Sorry my bad wasn’t trying to make nobody feel bad.I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good & uplifted me .I spent soo much money getting every1 tested but it felt worth it.I wasnt trying to offend no1. https://t.co/gjGo1JAvnY — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 29, 2020 And the testing wasn't anything out of the ordinary for Cardi - who has two-year-old daughter Kulture with husband Offset - as she revealed she undergoes regular screening procedures when she's heading out to work.

She added: "ME specially and everyone that works around me get tested literally 4 times a week.Im In the middle of work and Everytime we clock in we MUST GET TESTED ! (sic)"

Cardi recently blasted "crybabies" who had objected her to being crowned Billboard's Woman of the Year, despite her releasing just one song in 2020, controversial hit 'WAP'.

In a video to her 78.1 million followers, Cardi reminded the haters of the success of the hit, her fourth No1 in the US, which extended her record as the female rapper with the most chart-toppers in Billboard Hot 100 history.

She said: “For you crybabies that’s like ‘what? she only got one song’ – yeah I got that song, b****.

“You know? The one that sold the most, the one that streamed the most. The one that had republicans on Fox News crying about it. The one that’s about to be six times platinum in three months."

She then quipped: “The one that had your grandma popping her ***** on TikTok. Yeah, b****, that one.”

The “Press” hitmaker went on to detail the work she has done encouraging people to vote and how she used her own money to meet politicians like Bernie Sanders.

She continued: “For over a year, I’ve been influencing and using my platform for y’all to vote, not just when Joe Biden was going up against Trump.

“I’ve been informing y’all about your senators, I’ve been informing y’all about districts and midterm elections. Using my money, my own money, to meet up with these candidates like Bernie. Flying out, tired after shows. Yeah, that was me, b****.”

Cardi vowed to never change, as she wrapped her message with: "Eat it up, I’m just that b****.”