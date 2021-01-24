Cardi B: I want to own an owl

Chart-topping rap star Cardi B has revealed she dreams of owning an owl. The chart-topping rap star has taken to her Twitter account to reveal her unusual ambition, saying she wants to own an owl and plans to call it Wisely. Cardi, 28 - who has two-year-old daughter Kulture with fellow rapper Offset - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "I wanna own a owl [owl emoji] .I want to name it Wisely. (sic)" The 'WAP' hitmaker is well-known for her outspoken Twitter comments and earlier this week, Cardi joked that a "dentist appointment" stopped her from performing 'WAP' at the Presidential Inauguration. Cardi jokingly claimed that she was supposed to perform the sexually-explicit song at the ceremony in Washington, where Joe Biden was sworn in as the new US President.

Cardi - who has more than 16 million Twitter followers - wrote: "Ugh I was supposed to perform wap at the inauguration today but I had a dentist appointment [cold sweat emojis] ....maybe next time . (sic)"

Cardi recorded the hit single with Megan Thee Stallion, and their eye-catching music video also featured the likes of Kylie Jenner and Normani.

However, the single divided public opinion, with some fans praising the sex-positive message, while critics slammed the explicit lyrics.

Despite the criticism, Cardi insisted she doesn't think there's anything unusual about the track.

The rapper explained that while some people consider the song to be "strange and vulgar", she actually believes it to be "normal".

She said last year: "The people that the song bothers are usually conservatives or really religious people, but my thing is I grew up listening to this type of music.

"Other people might think it's strange and vulgar, but to me it's almost like really normal, you know what I'm saying?"