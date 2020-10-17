Cardi B slams Tweeps who criticise her for reconciling with Offset

Cardi B has blasted social media users who criticised her for getting back together with Offset. The “I Like It” rapper took to Twitter to hit back at followers who criticised her decision to get back together with her husband after filing for divorce last month. Cardi wrote on the microblogging site: "Twitter users be like, 'Cardi, you're in a mentally abusive relationship. Oh my gosh. “We gotta save you.' And I be, 'All right, but can I f*** him today? Because I need to have sex'. And n****** in my DMs talking about, 'What up big head?' “I don't like that. I'm 28 years old, and my head's not big. Actually, it is, but not with a lace front. The f***."

Cardi also posted a video of a fake apology to her fans, joking that she "married you guys too".

She captioned the clip: "Imma just give ya a apology because ya want me to apologise for living MY LIFE the way that ya live YOURS. I'm sorry. I'm not perfect I don't want to be neither."

Imma just give ya a apology because ya want me to apologize for living MY LIFE the way that ya live https://t.co/3egfd0WYYw sorry .Im not perfect I don’t want to be neither . pic.twitter.com/bxYBgCkhl8 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 16, 2020

The “Finesse” hitmaker also tweeted: "Imma make this very clear. Before I was a celeb I was crazy ass Cardi B. Same bitch ya saw on TV and on IG talkin s*** and doing crazy s***. Im still that a lil bit more calm now but still the same. I don't know why ya expect something different now. This ain't Disney."

The reconciliation rumours were sparked by Cardi and Offset spending time together at her birthday party last week, but an insider revealed that the 28-year-old rapper could change her mind about him again.

A source said: "Cardi changes her mind every day whether she wants to be with Offset or not. She will complain about him for days on end and then snap out of it and want him back. She says they are back together now, but could change at any moment.

"She's going with the flow and hasn't made any formal decisions on withdrawing her divorce filing yet. Divorce is still on the table."