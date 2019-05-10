Cardi B arrives at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Cardi B can "totally understand" why Britney Spears has been taking time to focus on her mental health. The 'Toxic' hitmaker spent three weeks in a mental health facility last month after becoming "distraught" over her father Jamie Spears' ongoing health battle, and now fellow music star Cardi B has said she "can't imagine" how "insane" the spotlight must be for someone who has been doing it "for such a long time" like Britney.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', the 'Bodak Yellow' rapper, 26, said: "I love [Britney] and I totally understand. Fame will really drive you insane. Not only will fame drive you insane, but it's like, once you have money, and everybody just wants to take it from you, or sometimes you just have, like, your own personal problems.

"When you're a celebrity, everyone wants to sue you, everyone wants a piece of the money that you work for - and it's very frustrating. Then you have, like, the whole world looking at you, no privacy, it's crazy. I can't imagine if you do it for such a long time like her."

Britney - who has sons Sean, 13, and Jayden, 12, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline - left the treatment centre late last month, and sources recently said she's "come such a long way" and has been "doing really well".

An insider said: "When she was in the facility, Britney spoke nonstop about going home and seeing her boys, and that is the very first thing she did. She wants to spend every moment she can with them and can't wait for their summer break to begin.

"While everyone warned her to take it slow and give herself time in the facility, Britney missed her routine and just being in her own bed. She has come such a long way. She's had years of therapy and care, and this time, she knew the signs when she needed help. With the support of [boyfriend] Sam Asghari and her father she made the decision to get help and she's very proud of that."

The 'Piece of Me' singer is planning on taking things slow now that she's back home, but is in a "very good place".

The source added: "With that said, she is also aware of how quickly things can turn, so she's agreed to continue to take care of herself. She is so excited to get back to her regular workout routine and eating habits. She feels in a very good place again and has made so much progress. She raves about Sam and appreciates his constant support. They are so in love and seem to get closer every day."