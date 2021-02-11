Cardi B wants to live on a ranch

Cardi B wants to live on a ranch despite having never been around farm animals before. The “Up” rapper - who has two-year-old daughter Kulture with husband Offset - got to experience what it's like living on a farm during a new episode of her Facebook Messenger Watch Together series, “Cardi Tries”. The 28-year-old star - who dressed in cowboy attire - met up with country musician Mickey Guyton to see if she'd get on with life away from the city, as she admitted "I've never been around farm animals". She told Mickey in the clip: “I really want to have a farm, and I’m trying to convince my husband that we can actually have a farm [on] our property, but I’ve never been around farm animals, you know, I’m a real city girl." Mickey then asked Cardi: “So you’re gonna teach me?, to which she replied: "No, you’re gonna teach me."

However, it turned out the 37-year-old Texas-born star had little experience on the farm herself.

She responded: “No, no. I can’t teach you. I don't know how to be a farm - a ranch hand or any of that."

The “WAP” hitmaker then held onto the singer's pregnant belly and quipped: “Wapin’ got you here in the first place."

And Mickey laughed: "It did get me here in the first place on this quarantine."

“Cardi Tries” airs on Thursdays on Facebook Messenger's Watch Together feature.

Meanwhile, Cardi recently said she’s determined to teach her daughter about "how the world really is”, as the tot won’t have the same upbringing that she had.

She said: "My daughter came out of my p**** rich. She lives a different lifestyle than I lived.

"This girl gets in a pool every single day; I can't swim because I barely went to the pool. ... I want her to know that just because you have money, that doesn't mean you're super-privileged.

"Even me with her dad, we have had really bad experiences with police, and we're rich and famous.

"I want her to know that you're not going to be an exception. I want her to have compassion. I don't want her to ever have the mentality of, 'This doesn't apply to me.' "