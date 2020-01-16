Cardi B's bid to make it as a politician has received backing from a very reputable source - US Senator Bernie Sanders.
The "Please Me" hitmaker revealed on social media last week she was keen to make a career for herself in politics, because she "really loves" the idea of government, even though she is not a supporter of President Donald Trump or his Republican administration.
She wrote on Twitter: "I think I want to be a politician. I really love government even tho I don't agree with Government.