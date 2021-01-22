Carole Baskin felt 'betrayed' by Netflix

Carole Baskin felt "betrayed" by Netflix over the angle they took with 'Tiger King' and claimed producers "lied" to her about the purposes of the documentary. The 59-year-old star became a household name last year thanks to the streaming service's documentary series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” but after working with producers on the show for five years, she thought the programme would be doing a lot to highlight the issues of big cat cruelty. She said: "I felt betrayed by them. We worked with the producers for five years. "When they came to us they said what they were working on was ‘Blackfish’ for big cats. ‘Blackfish’ showed just a horrible, horrible life for dolphins and whales being kept in these concrete pools. "After it, the whole industry of whale shows and stealing whales and putting them in aquariums came to a halt.

"To do the same for big cats, we thought [a documentary] exposing how the cub petting is so cruel would be great.

“We were all on board. In fact, they said the name of their show was going to be ‘Stolen Wildlife’ and they said Joe would be in it but in five minutes of it.”

The former 'Dancing With the Stars' hopeful claimed producers "totally lied" and didn't mention their intention to create a show that had a "feud" between her and Joe Exotic - who is in jail for plotting to kill Carole - at its heart.

She continued to Fox News: “They totally lied to us about what their end product was going to be.

"The whole premise behind [the show] was that it was a feud. For a feud, you have to have two people that are feuding. I’ve never had a conversation with Joe. I’ve never even spoken to him.”

And Carole insisted she has never had "anything personal" against Joe.

She insisted: “What I do and what he hated for me for is I go after all of the animal exploiters that are exploiting big cats.

“He was one of many of them who have threatened to kill me.

“It’s just he’s the one they were finally able to catch and put behind bars. But it was never personal for me. I never said anything personal against Joe."