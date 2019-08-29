Alex Fine and Cassie. Picture: Instagram

Cassie is engaged after her boyfriend Alex Fine popped the question over the weekend.



The "Me & U" hitmaker is set to walk down the aisle in the near future after her partner Alex Fine popped the question with the help of the Compton Cowboys - who use horseback riding to fight against stereotypes about African-Americans and the city of Compton - in a romantic sunset setting over the weekend.





The brunette beauty uploaded a movie montage of the proposal, in which Alex can be seen riding towards her on a horse before dropping to his knee and pulling out the ring as she stood there with a flower arrangement, on her Instagram account.





She captioned the video: "My favorite day ever! #MrsFine [ring emoji] 8.24





"Thank you @comptoncowboys & @emiliosanchez (sic)"





She then shared a photo of them cuddling up to one another after the proposal and wrote: "I love you best friend. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you."

The engagement comes just months after the 33-year-old singer revealed she and personal trainer Alex are expecting a baby - a little girl - together later this year.





Cassie revealed her happy news on Instagram alongside a slideshow of images of herself and her boyfriend sitting in a car.





She captioned the post: "Can't wait to meet our baby girl [heart emoji] Love You Always & Forever."





Alex also shared a touching letter he wrote to his unborn daughter and pledged to always be her "number one fan."





Alongside a photo of him kissing Cassie on the cheek, he wrote: "I will be the first man in your life and will show you the greatest love and affection now and forever.





"I never thought my heart could grow bigger after meeting your mother... then I found out we were having you and I instantly felt a love that is so indescribable.





"I promise to be at every dance recital, concert, sporting event, school plays whatever you decide to do I will be there and support you. I am your number one fan. I promise to be a man that you and your mother look up to and love. I will always listen and put the both of you first."



