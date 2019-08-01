Cassper Nyovest's hit on a marketing ploy for his next Fill Up concert, and his fans weren't too happy. Picture: Instagram

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest's comment about wishing he was Nigerian was all a marketing ploy for his next Fill Up announcement. The "Move For Me" rapper caused a social media uproar over the weekend after he said he wished he was Nigerian for the way they supported their local artists.

His fans and enemies criticised his comments, with arch-rival AKA even trolling him. His fans also said he was ungrateful since they had supported him with his Fill Up ventures.

Taking to Twitter following the backlash, the "Doc Shebeleza" rapper claimed his comments were a marketing ploy for his upcoming Fill Up concert after it was the number one trend in the country on the microblogging site.

#FillUp trending number 1 in the country. Thank you to everyone who had my name in thier mouths today. It's called marketing!!! Tickets out in the next few days!!! Let's rock!!! I'm inviting all Africans to come and see how beautiful South Africa is. ❤ — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) July 30, 2019

Mufasa later teased the next venue announcement for Fill Up, having previous filled up Orlando Stadium in 2016 and FNB Stadium in 2017) and Mabhida Stadium last year.

Hahaha, Oluwa Cassper!!! Igwe!!! Fill Up 2019 loading. pic.twitter.com/kXPadWypq5 — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) July 30, 2019

However, the rapper later revealed that there was a delay and the announcement will only happen the following week.