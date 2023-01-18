Channing Tatum confirms ‘Ghost’ remake, with possibility of him taking on Patrick Swayze’s role

Channing Tatum has the rights to a “Ghost” remake. The 42-year-old actor has revealed his Free Association production company has the rights to the hit 1990 romantic fantasy movie, and he is looking into the idea of a reboot.

Speaking to Vanity Fair magazine, he said: “We actually have the rights. Yeah, we have the rights to 'Ghost’”. Tatum told the publication that the company was trying to pull together a remake of the film, with the actor himself potentially taking on Patrick Swayze’s lead role. Watch video:

However, he added: “But we’re going to do something different,” acknowledging the problematic stereotypes in the original. He explained: “I think it needs to change a little bit…” The film was directed by Jerry Zucker and saw Swayze star as a banker who was murdered and appears as a ghost trying to save his girlfriend, played by Demi Moore, from his enemies.

He’s helped by Whoopi Goldberg’s psychic Oda Mae Brown, a role that earned her an Academy Award for best supporting actress. The film was nominated for five Oscars, including best picture, and took home the prize for original screenplay. It also enjoyed huge success at the box office, pulling in $505 million worldwide and becoming the biggest film of the year, as well as the third highest-grossing movie at the time.

Next month, Tatum will star in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”, and he previously teased that the upcoming male stripper flick would be “wild“. He said: “We’re gonna go big. I mean truly, we’re not gonna leave anything on the bench. “We’re taking it out, we’re putting it on stage, it’s gonna be wild.