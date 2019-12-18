Charlize Theron “blamed” herself when she endured sexual harassment at the hands of a director 25 years ago.
The ‘Bombshell’ star claims she was harassed by a filmmaker in 1994 when she showed up at his house for an audition, where he was dressed in his pyjamas and during which time he touched her leg, before she apologised and left.
And now, the actress has said she spent a lot of time blaming herself for the alleged encounter, because she didn’t think she had done enough to stop him.
She said: “I just kept hitting the steering wheel. I put a lot of blame on myself … that I didn’t say all the right things, and that I didn’t tell him to take a hike, and that I didn’t do all of those things that we so want to believe we’ll do in those situations.”
Charlize, 44, confronted the director years later, and has said it felt unsatisfying at the time because it didn’t bring her “full closure”.