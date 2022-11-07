Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, November 7, 2022

Cher confirms romance with Alexander Edwards, who is 40 years younger

Cher. Picture: REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Published 1h ago

Cher has confirmed her romance with music producer Alexander “AE” Edwards and hit out at critics of their 40-year age gap.

The “Believe” hitmaker, 76, set tongues wagging over the weekend when she posted a photo of her 36-year-old beau – who has 3-year-old son Slash with model Amber Rose – with a red heart emoji on Twitter at the weekend, days after the pair were spotted walking hand-in-hand on a date night in West Hollywood on November 2.

Responding to those calling out their age difference, Cher snapped back: “I'm Not Defending us.

“Haters are Gonna Hate… Doesn' Matter That and Not Bothering Anyone. (sic)”

When another user questioned Alexander's “motives and intentions”, she replied: “Haven't You Got Anything Else 2 Do!? Let Me Explain…I DONT GIVE A (plane emoji) FK WHAT ANYONE THINKS. (sic)”

Cher previously dated Tom Cruise, who is 16 years her junior.

The music legend has been married twice before – to Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975 and Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979.

The “If I Could Turn Back Time” hitmaker's friends previously revealed what she looks for in a man.

They said: “He has to be self-assured and funny. She loves to laugh.

“Strength and independence are musts. She hates neediness, whining, complaining – that completely turns her off.”

Cher has also dated the likes of Warren Betty, 85, David Geffen, 79, Richie Sambora, 63, and 62-year-old Val Kilmer.

