Cher confirms romance with Alexander Edwards, who is 40 years younger

Cher has confirmed her romance with music producer Alexander “AE” Edwards and hit out at critics of their 40-year age gap.
The “Believe” hitmaker, 76, set tongues wagging over the weekend when she posted a photo of her 36-year-old beau – who has 3-year-old son Slash with model Amber Rose – with a red heart emoji on Twitter at the weekend, days after the pair were spotted walking hand-in-hand on a date night in West Hollywood on November 2.
Responding to those calling out their age difference, Cher snapped back: “I'm Not Defending us.
“Haters are Gonna Hate… Doesn' Matter That and Not Bothering Anyone. (sic)”
That we’re Happy & Not
Bothering Anyone
When another user questioned Alexander's “motives and intentions”, she replied: “Haven't You Got Anything Else 2 Do!? Let Me Explain…I DONT GIVE A (plane emoji) FK WHAT ANYONE THINKS. (sic)”
Cher previously dated Tom Cruise, who is 16 years her junior.
The music legend has been married twice before – to Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975 and Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979.
The “If I Could Turn Back Time” hitmaker's friends previously revealed what she looks for in a man.
They said: “He has to be self-assured and funny. She loves to laugh.
“Strength and independence are musts. She hates neediness, whining, complaining – that completely turns her off.”
Cher has also dated the likes of Warren Betty, 85, David Geffen, 79, Richie Sambora, 63, and 62-year-old Val Kilmer.