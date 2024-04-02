‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ and ‘Gen V’ actor Chance Perdomo killed in bike crash aged 27

The ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ and ‘Gen V’ star Chance Perdomo was killed in a motorcycle accident, on Saturday his representatives confirmed with no one else involved in the tragedy. They told The Hollywood Reporter: “His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest.

“We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.” Perdomo most recently featured in Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Boys’ spin-off ‘Gen V’, in which he played student Andre Anderson, whose superpower was magnetic manipulation. The producers of the series said in a statement: “We can’t quite wrap our heads around this.

“For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person. “Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.” Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television, which produces ‘Gen V’, said: “The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo.

“Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance’s family and all who loved him at this difficult time.” Perdomo has also played Ambrose Spellman, the cousin of half-witch, half-mortal Sabrina in Netflix’s ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’. Born in Los Angeles, Perdomo moved to Southampton, England, with his mum as a child and held British and American citizenship.