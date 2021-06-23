Chris Brown investigated by police for allegedly slapping a woman

Police are reportedly investigating after a woman claimed Chris Brown had slapped her and "dislodged" her weave. The “Run It” singer has been accused of lashing out at the unnamed female at his Los Angeles home over the weekend.

Sources told RadarOnline.com that the woman called police from the property in the San Fernando Valley and told officers Chris had smacked the back of her head and caused her weave to fall off. Police took a battery report, which named the 32-year-old singer as a suspect. Insiders said the woman had no visible injuries but her weave was “dislodged”.

The “Loyal” hitmaker has yet to comment on the allegations. The allegation comes just over two months after the ‘Yo’ singer was visited by police over a house party.

Officers “responded to a loud noise call” in the early hours of 6 May while Chris was celebrating his birthday and shut down the bash after getting full co-operation from those in attendance. The Los Angeles Police Department did not state how many guests were in attendance at the gathering, however, they estimated that there were between 300 and 500 cars parked nearby. And in April, Chris was sued by his former housekeeper, Patricia Avila, who claimed the singer's dog attacked her sister, Maria, when they were cleaning his home on 12 December last year.