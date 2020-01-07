Chris Hemsworth has donated R14 million to support the fight against the Australia bushfires, which continue to cause devastation across the country.
The Australian actor has called on his fans to do what they can to support the relief efforts and fire services as the terrifying blazes Down Under continue to cause destruction to millions of acres of land, wipe out wildlife and cost lives, with the death toll currently standing at 25.
Announcing his family's generation donation to support his native country, the "Thor" star wrote alongside a video clip posted on Instagram: "Hi everyone.
"Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia.
"My family and I are contributing a million dollars.