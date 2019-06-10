Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger. Picture: Instagram

Chris Pratt has shared the first picture of him and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on their wedding day and shared how "blessed" they feel. The loved-up couple - who started dating last year - tied the knot during a romantic ceremony in Montecito, California, on Saturday in front of their close family and friends, and the 39-year-old actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share their first photograph as a married couple.

The 'Avengers: Endgame' star also shared how "moving and emotional" their intimate nuptials were.

Alongside one of their wedding snaps, Chris wrote: "Yesterday was the best day of our lives!

We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear

and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed. (sic)"

The ceremony was attended by Katherine's parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, as well as Chris' six-year-old son Jack.

Guests were treated to cocktails on the lawn, and they were also entertained by a live band.

A source shared: "They are using only local food. It's a lot of fresh vegetables. They didn't want the menu to be too heavy, or rich. It's more of a light summer menu.

"For dessert, there are lighter options as well like raspberries, blueberries and red currant."

Chris, 39, was previously married to fellow Hollywood star Anna Faris, but they separated in July 2017, with Chris announcing the news via his Facebook account.

He wrote at the time: "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed.

"Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward."

Following a whirlwind romance, Chris announced his engagement to Katherine on Instagram in January.



