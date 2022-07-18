Chris Pratt: Harrison Ford scared me off from playing Indiana Jones

Chris Pratt was scared off from playing Indiana Jones by Harrison Ford. There had been speculation that Pratt could replace Ford as the iconic character in the upcoming “Indiana Jones 5” but the star shut down the rumours following Ford’s suggestion that the hero will die with him.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Pratt said: “No, aren’t they doing ‘Indiana Jones’ with Harrison Ford? All I know is once I saw a quote from Harrison Ford and I don’t even know him but it was enough to scare me, that was like, ‘When I die, Indiana Jones dies’. “And I‘m like, am I gonna get haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford one day when he dies if I play ...?" Pratt, 43, was referring to a 2019 interview with Ford where he suggested nobody could replace him as Indy.

The 80-year-old star said at the time: “Don’t you get it? I’m Indiana Jones. When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy.” Watch video: Ford is returning as Indy for the new flick – which sees James Mangold take over behind the camera from Steven Spielberg – his co-star Antonio Banderas says it was “so unbelievable” seeing the film icon in character.

