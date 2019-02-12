Ellen Page and Chris Pratt. Pictures: AP

Chris Pratt has defended his faith against Ellen Page's accusations he attends an "infamously anti-LGBTQ" church. The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor was grateful for the support the Hillsong Church gave him without judgement when he was going through his divorce from Anna Faris - the mother of his six-year-old son Jack - and insists he has never seen the spiritual organisation discriminate against anyone.

Speaking on his Instagram Story, he said: "It has recently been suggested that I belong to a church which 'hates a certain group of people' and is 'infamously anti-LGBTQ.'

"Nothing could be further from the truth. I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone.

"Despite what the Bible says about divorce my church community was there for me every step of the way, never judging, just gracefully accompanying me on my walk.

"They helped me tremendously offering love and support. It is what I have seen them do for others on countless occasions regardless of sexual orientation, race or gender."

The 39-year-old actor - who is engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger - insisted he is not "defined" by his faith and he just follows some simple values and teachings.

He continued: "My faith is important to me but no church defines me or my life, and I am not a spokesman for any church or any group of people.

"My values define who I am. We need less hate in this world, not more. I am a man who believes that everyone is entitled to love who they want free from their fellow man.

"Jesus said, I give you a new command, love one another. This is what guides me in my life. He is a God of Love, Acceptance and Forgiveness. Hate has no place in my or this world."

Chris spoke out after Ellen - who recently celebrated her one year anniversary with her wife Emma Portner - criticised Hillsong and claimed they were discriminatory against non-hetrosexual people.

Responding to a tweet about Chris' recent 21-day fast, which was linked to his faith, she posted: "Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too? (sic)"

Despite the 'Jurassic World' star's insistence that the church supports anyone regardless of "sexual orientation, race or gender", in 2015, Hillsong's New York leader, Carl Lentz branded homosexuality a sin and insisted a gay member couldn't hold a position of leadership within the church.

And that same year, Pastor Brian Houston released a statement after a choir director revealed his engagement to another male member of the church choir.

He said: "It is my understanding that they have not been involved in an active leadership or ministry role since."