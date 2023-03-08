Chris Rock ‘has NEVER had private apology from Will Smith for Oscars assault’

Chris Rock has reportedly never had a “one-on-one” private apology from Will Smith for attacking him at the Oscars. The comic, 58, finally publicly struck back at “Men in Black” actor Smith, 54, for assaulting him at last year’s Academy Awards in his live Netflix special “Selective Outrage”, which aired on Saturday.

But a source said his gags in the show about Smith’s wife affair could have been avoided if the shamed star had said sorry. An insider told Mail Online on Tuesday: “Chris never got a one-on-one private apology from Will, only the public one which really meant nothing. Watch video:

“Chris wanted to get this out once and for all and be done with it. This was very cathartic to him.” The day after he smacked Rock on the face at the Oscars for joking about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s buzzcut, Smith said on Instagram: “I would like to apologise to you Chris, I was out of line and I was wrong.” And in July 2022, the actor posted a grovelling video in which he told Rock: “I apologise to you. My behaviour was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you're ready to talk.”

A separate source recently told “People”, Will has desperately tried to “make amends” for attacking Chris, but the comic has never responded. They said: “(Will has) tried unsuccessfully to make amends in the best way he could with Chris. “But beyond that, family is important to him and (Will) leaned on them.

“It all has helped him look inside and mature. He is better but still remorseful. “Will listened to those who tried to help him and feels that he has become a better person.” Another insider added Rock was “riding high” on the back of his much-anticipated Netflix show, saying: “He said what he needed to say and doesn’t give a s*** about the reaction either way. He isn’t worried.

“People have been waiting for (Chris’) reaction for a year. For the most part, I think it was well received. “People don’t expect sugarcoating from Chris Rock.” Rock’s “Selective Outrage” show saw him joke about how Pinkett Smith, 51, cheated on Smith: “Everybody called him a b****, and who’s he hitting? Me… Will Smith practices selective outrage.