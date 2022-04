Chris Rock shuts down audience member criticising Will Smith

Chris Rock shut down an audience member who shouted "F*** Will Smith" at his comedy gig in Boston on Thursday. The 57-year-old comic returned to The Wilbur in Boston for another show and while he briefly mentioned the Oscars controversy that saw the 'King Richard' actor smack him in the face over a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the 'Top Five' star didn't want to engage in any negativity towards Will.

An audience member shouted: "F*** Will Smith! Chris immediately replied: "No, no, no, no, no."

The comedian had played two shows at the venue the evening before, where he addressed the controversy for the first time. After asking the crowd how their weekends had been, he said during the first gig: "I have a whole show… that I wrote before the weekend, so, if you came here for that I'm still processing it. "I will talk about it, and it will be serious, and it will be funny, but not tonight."

And at a second show at the venue hours later, Chris seemingly suggested he hasn't been in contact with Will since, despite reports saying otherwise. He said: "I haven't talked to anyone, despite what you heard." Chris also told the audience he really didn't want to "talk about that s***" and insisted the biggest disappointment of the week was that his daughter didn't get into the University of Southern California.

Chris' comments came hours after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed Will "refused to leave" the ceremony following the incident. The Academy said: "Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated. While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognise we could have handled the situation differently." The statement also explained that while he is under investigation for the slap, the 'Men in Black' star is "being provided at least 15 days’ notice of a vote" regarding any disciplinary action they may choose to take.

The statement, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter read: "Consistent with the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, as well as California law, Mr. Smith is being provided at least 15 days’ notice of a vote regarding his violations and sanctions, and the opportunity to be heard beforehand by means of a written response. At the next board meeting on April 18, the Academy may take any disciplinary action, which may include suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct. "Mr. Smith’s actions at the 94th Oscars were a deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in-person and on television. "Mr. Rock, we apologise to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment.