Chrishell Stause confirms she’s dating SA dancer Keo Motsepe but wants to keep romance private

Chrishell Stause wants to keep her new romance out of the spotlight. The ‘Selling Sunset’ star has confirmed she is dating ‘Dancing with the Stars’ professional Keo Motsepe after they met when Chrishell was competing on the show earlier this year, where she was partnered with Gleb Savchenko. And although they’ve made their romance Instagram official, Chrishell wants to try and keep details private, because she recently went through a high-profile split from her estranged husband Justin Hartley and doesn’t want to “add any more pressure” to her new relationship. She said: "Soon after we made it official, we went ahead and shared it. “I've always been such a hopeless romantic. It’s already hard enough as it is when something is promising … I don't want to add any more pressure."

Whilst competing on ‘DWTS’, Chrishell was forced to deny rumours of a romance between herself and Gleb - who filed for divorce from his wife Elena Samodanova in November - and has now said the situation was made even more tricky as she and Keo were still figuring out their romantic status at the time.

Speaking to Nick Viall on his ‘The Viall Files’ podcast, she added: "It was so stressful at the time. I feel like you can only say so much. We both said it was definitely not true. I kind of knew in the back of my head that time will prove this to be not true.”

Meanwhile, 39-year-old Chrishell recently said finding love on ‘DWTS’ has been “the coolest thing”.

She said: "I'm grateful. I had the best experience [on ‘DWTS'] but this to me is the coolest thing. I knew from my dance work I wasn't going to win a Mirrorball from the beginning. To have this come from it, I'm just very smitten.”