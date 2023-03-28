Chrishell Stause hails ‘Selling Sunset’ as the start of her ‘wild ride’

Chrishell Stause's “Selling Sunset” experience has been "amazing". The 41-year-old beauty has starred on the Netflix show since 2019, and she admits that it’s totally changed her life.

Stause told the “Daily Mail”: “The show has been hugely poignant as it was the start of this wild journey. “I remember being so nervous about what was in store for me but on the whole, it has been an amazing experience that has opened up a lot of doors for me. Watch video:

“Sometimes the narrative gets twisted, but I’ve made some amazing friends and memories along the way.” Stause started dating musician G Flip in 2022, and she's revealed that one of her “Selling Sunset” outfits reminds her of her partner. She said: “I have some designer pieces I’ve splurged on over the years, but I treasure things with memories attached to them.

“One thing that comes to mind is a cheap Halloween skeleton dress that I met my partner in. I’ll never get rid of it.” Meanwhile, Stause had claimed that she’s happy to live her life “out loud”. The reality star thinks appearing in the Netflix series is a double-edged sword – but she’s willing to accept everything that’s come her way.

She told “W magazine”: “It’s important to remember that nothing’s too serious. “I’m already going to have these ups and downs in my real life. All the details of what happens on the show are already out there. “If there’s a way to give something a little bit more respect when I know it’s going to be taken out of context, I do want to be part of the narrative. I’ve kind of embraced it, and I’m just living my life out loud.