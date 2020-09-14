Chrissy Teigen defends Chris Evans after nude photo leak

Model Chrissy Teigen has confessed to having not-safe-for-work images on her phone, following Chris Evans' recent photo leak. The 34-year-old model confessed to having lots of not-safe-for-work images stored on her device thanks to candid WhatsApp chats with her friends, and although she didn't name Chris specifically, her comments appear to have been made in reaction to the actor's recent photo leak. Chrissy wrote on Twitter: "My WhatsApp automatically saves every photo to my roll so any boobs in my phone are my girlfriends showing me their boobs or boobs they hate or boobs they love or yeah def also my boobs. I'd say 80 percent of my roll is whatsapp nonsense between friends. "I know you can change the settings but I like it. Tons of pics of the kids between families, easy when it saves. It just means that every once in a while there is a crazy random meme I don't recall in my roll! (sic)" A Twitter follower subsequently told Chrissy she could easily turn the feature off.

But the model - who has Luna, four, and Miles, two, with husband John Legend - replied: "No I like it. I get loads of photos of the kids and makes it easier."

A separate follower commented with the same message, and Chrissy said: "I don't *want* to. (sic)"

The controversy surrounding Chris, 39, erupted on Saturday, when he tried to share a video of his family playing the game Heads Up.

But the video he posted on Instagram Stories was actually a screen recording and when the clip came to an end, it revealed his camera roll on the phone.

The pictures included several images of Chris, the Heads Up video, and a photo of a penis.

Meanwhile, Chris has also received support from his Marvel co-star Mark Ruffalo, who tried to play down the incident.

He wrote on Twitter: ". @ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See... silver lining. (sic)"