Picture: AP

Los Angeles - Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's son has been fitted with a helmet to correct his "adorable misshapen head". The 'Lip Sync Battle' star shared a photo of six-month-old Miles in the corrective headgear but told her fans and followers not to "feel bad" for him because it would help in the long term.

She wrote on Twitter: "baby miles getting fitted for a little helmet today for his adorable slightly misshapen head. so if you see pictures, don't feel bad for him because he's just fixing his flat and honestly he's probably gonna be even cuter with it somehow (sic)".

While Miles was wearing a white helmet in the photo, Chrissy vowed to get a number of different ones so he can co-ordinate with his outfits.

She posted in the comments of her Instagram account: "I'm gonna get SO many designs."

Though it is unclear why Miles is wearing the helmet, it is likely due to a "very common, very treatable" condition called plagiocephaly, which "causes a baby's head to have a flattened appearance."

Babies who are fitted for the helmets typically wear them for 23 hours a day for around three to six months.

On Wednesday she responded to "trolls", who had apparently questioned the use of the helmet.

Good morning trolls! Just a friendly reminder that you do not indeed know absolutely everything. Miles has been seeing a physiotherapist - we didn’t just go straight to helmet. We tried muscle work and will continue. Also your flat headed kid turned out fine yes yes yes I agree — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 4, 2018

Chrissy's tweet led to other parents sharing stories and posting pictures of their children in helmets.

My son was in a helmet for 12 weeks. Everyone around me had something to say, mostly that they didn’t think he needed it, but I went with my gut and the professionals. I couldn’t have made a better choice. Can’t wait to see how you decorate it! — Stephanie Richadson (@snamtip2017) December 4, 2018

My oldest had a helmet 12 years ago... getting groceries a gal in her 70’s tells me.. “oh honey, she won’t fall out of that cart.. She doesn’t need a helmet!” 😳 FYI my daughter is smart and beautiful. Good luck! Looking forward to hearing some of your funny comments!! — Ljdier (@tlemad) December 4, 2018