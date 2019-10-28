According to Chrissy Teigen, modern-day Halloween celebrations are unacceptable.
The 33-year-old model - who has kids Luna, three, and 17-month-old Miles with John Legend - feels like she's currently in the midst of the "longest" Halloween celebrations she can remember.
Chrissy wrote on Twitter: "I have never seen a longer Halloween in my life.
"You know when my Halloween party night is? Halloween.
"Also acceptable: night before Halloween. Because there is a lot on Halloween. But from LAST WEEK TIL NOW??? No!!! No (sic)"