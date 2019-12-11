Chrissy Teigen has an assistant who helps her out with her Christmas shopping.
The 34-year-old Sports Illustrated model has admitted she rarely has to conjure up any gift ideas around the festive season - even for her children Luna, three, and Miles, 18 months - because her "house manager" does most of the thinking for her.
Asked if her assistant lives with her, Chrissy said in a Twitter Q&A: "We have a house manager who works at the house all day to handle our lives and day to day business, packages, scheduling for household staff etc."
Pressed on whether she does her own Christmas shopping, the brunette beauty added: "Assistant does a lot.
"But it's funny when it's the assistant's bday and you gotta go yourself. (sic)"