Christina Ricci files for divorce

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Christina Ricci has split from her husband, James Heerdegen, and reportedly received an emergency protective order to force him to stay away. The 40-year-old actress filed for divorce from James Heerdegen on Thursday after six years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. According to TMZ, Christina was also granted an emergency protective order by police after she alleged an altercation took place a week ago and the producer spat at her. The former couple have five-year-old son Freddie together and the 'Addams Family' actress is seeking sole legal and physical custody of the youngster. The pair did not have a prenuptial agreement in place.

Christina and James met on the set of her TV series 'Pan Am' in 2011 and married in October 2013.

They were last seen publicly together at Marc Jacobs and Char Defrancesco's wedding reception in New York in April 2019, but just last month, Christina paid tribute to her producer on Father's Day.

She shared a card made by Freddie and captioned her Instagram post: "We [heart emoji] you, Daddy! @jamesheerdegen [heart emoji] (sic)"

The "Z: The Beginning of Everything" actress - who began her career when she was just eight years old - previously admitted she felt she'd only matured when she became a parent, and marriage had exposed her "flaws".

She said: "Marriage shows you your flaws in how you deal with things, and having a child forces you to grow up at the speed of light.

"I'm a completely different person than I was before I had my child.

"Because I was so celebrated for being a child, I think I held onto that immaturity for a very long time. It was the thing that made me special. Then at a certain point, like 35, it's not so special to be immature."

Christina admitted one of the traits she's been left with as a result of being a child star is a constant desire for order.

She explained: "There's so much downtime with being an actor, that if you don't create structure and routine for yourself, you will lose your mind.

"I write packing lists, I check things off, I get to the airport early. That's who I am."