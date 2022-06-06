Christine Quinn brands ‘Selling Sunset’ showrunners 'misogynistic'

“Selling Sunset” star Christine Quinn has slammed show bosses as “misogynistic”, accusing them of wanting to portray her as a mom only. The reality TV realtor gave birth to her first child, a son named Christian, last year, but remained a part of the series despite taking time off work to focus on parenthood.

In series five, she returned to the office but Quinn said she was told by show bosses to focus on her baby, telling Us Weekly: “I had a lot of real estate going on at the time and a lot of legitimate work, but they didn’t want to show my listings. “They wanted, ‘Hey, why don’t you bring the baby into the office?’, and, ‘Hey why don’t you do a baby scene with Chelsea (Lazkani)’.” Quinn then added: “I felt that was a very misogynistic perception. Yes, I want people to see that (stuff). (But) I’m a mom, a wife, an entrepreneur, a friend, a lover.

“I’m all these other things and I’m crushing it.” Quinn has appeared in all five seasons of “Selling Sunset” despite taking some time off from work to focus on her boy. She remained a part of the show and in the fifth series, she was seen returning to work after her maternity leave.

However, she has said she has “terminated” her contract with the Oppenheim Group so she can focus on launching her own business. She’s set up a new crypto real estate business called RealOpen with her husband Christian Dumontet, and the launch has left her future on the show looking uncertain. Netflix has yet to confirm whether “Selling Sunset” will return for a sixth series. If it does, it might be without Quinn if she is no longer working for the Oppenheim Group, which forms the focus of the hit reality drama.