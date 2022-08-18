Christine Quinn is leaving ‘Selling Sunset’, according to sources

Christine Quinn isn’t coming back to “Selling Sunset”, according to sources. The 33-year-old television personality is not returning for the sixth and seventh seasons of the Netflix reality show - which follows the glamorous real estate agents of the Oppenheim Group flogging Los Angeles’s finest real estate - as she intends to centre her focus on other endeavours after five seasons.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to TMZ, the decision for Christine to depart the show - which also stars Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae El Moussa, Emma Hernan, Mary Fitzgerald, Chelsea Lazkani and Vanessa Villela - is believed to be a collective conclusion between the blonde beauty, the streaming giant and the production company, which is led by Adam DiVello, who created many 00s MTV reality classics like “Laguna Beach”, “The Hills” and “The City”. Watch video: Quinn, who has been notable lately for her criticism of the series and skipping the reunion of the latest season, is more interested in pursuing her modelling contract with IMG Models, appearance slots at fashion industry parties and getting her hands dirty with RealOpen, the real estate agency owned by husband, Christian Richard, with who she has 15-month-old son Christian.

The “How to Be A Boss B****” author made shocking allegations against the producers on the show while appearing on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, claiming that she was told “to go fall down the stairs” and bullying the cast to make more juicy storylines. Quinn told host Alex Cooper: “They literally hold us away from each other. Chelsea and I are best friends. Vanessa and I are best friends. So we show up to set, and they separate us in different rooms, and then they wait until we’re ready to film, and they send us in. “But in the meantime, they’ll have someone say, ‘Oh, my gosh, you know Christine just said this about you in a previous scene,’ and they’ll come to me (and say), ‘Chelsea said this about you (in) previous scenes.’

Story continues below Advertisement