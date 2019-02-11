Irish actor Neeson. Reuters

"Cold Pursuit" director Hans Petter Moland came out in support of actor Liam Neeson, who was slammed by people for passing racist comments. During a press conference for his new drama "Out Stealing Horses", Moland defended Neeson saying he is not racist, reports variety.com.

He said: "He is a very honest, he is a very decent, grounded man...people commenting on the movie in derogatory ways…lumping it together with something that has nothing to do with it. It's taking my voice away."

Earlier, during the promotions of the upcoming film "Cold Pursuit" a few days ago, Neeson made a controversial statement.

He said: "I went up and down areas with a cosh, hoping I'd be approached by somebody - I'm ashamed to say that - and I did it for maybe a week, hoping some (uses air quotes with fingers) 'black bastard' would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could kill him."

Shortly after the statement, he received backlash on social media and people started calling him racist.