'Come Into My Life' singer Joyce Sims dies at 63

Joyce Sims has died The singer - who was best known for her 1987 single “Come Into My Life” - has passed away at the age of 63, events organiser CJ Carlos has announced.

He wrote on Facebook on Saturday evening: "Having spoken to her immediate family tonight, it's with a heavy heart that i post this news Joyce Sims has passed away. Joyce was an amazing singer song writer who had so many hits in the 80s. "As most of you know she was going to be one of our USA artist's in Portugal next May. My heart goes out to her partner Errol and their children and close family." Stars including “Happy Mondays” singer Rowetta have paid tribute to the “Lifetime Love” hitmaker, whose work was sampled by the likes of Angie Stone and Snoop Dogg.

Rowetta shared a clip of Joyce performing and tweeted: "RIP Joyce Sims." DJ Premier wrote: "R.I.P. To the Icon JOYCE SIMS." Former footballer Stan Collymore revealed he had been a fan of the soul singer for years.

He tweeted: "Just heard that Joyce Sims has died aged 63. Happy memories of All and All on repeat on my Sony walkman getting the bus to Walsall FC as an apprentice every morning. Thank you for the music Joyce, may you rest in peace.(sic)" In January, Sims reflected on how much her fortunes changed when she released her debut album, also called “Come Into My Life”, in 1987. She said: "It was a great year financially and in every other area of my life. I was excited to release my first album. Just to hold that album in my hand meant so much.

