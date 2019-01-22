Blac Chyna. Picture: Instagram

Blac Chyna has been visited by police again. LAPD officers were called to the 31-year-old former make-up artist's home on Sunday, January 21, after receiving an anonymous call alleging the reality star was too drunk to look after her two-year-old daughter Dream - who she has with ex-fiance Rob Kardashian - and just a few hours later, cops were back on her doorstep to deal with a different situation.

Sources told TMZ that police had been asked to help defuse a potentially-difficult situation as Chyna and her make-up artist had had an explosive argument at the weekend, with the cosmetics expert leaving without her kit.

Cops accompanied the unnamed woman to help her retrieve her cosmetics and tools and she left the abode without another argument breaking out.

It was previously revealed police had called to Chyna's home after receiving an anonymous call alleging the 'Rob + Chyna' star was intoxicated and neglecting her daughter.

However, when cops got to the house, they found no one was drunk and not only was Dream being properly looked after, there was also a nanny in attendance at the property.

Chyna - who also has four-year-old son King Cairo with ex-boyfriend Tyga - is currently locked in a legal battle with Dream's father over an argument they had in 2016, as Rob is seeking damages as he claims his former partner damaged his television and the walls, break down a door and destroy his phone.

And the 31-year-old sock designer recently claimed in court documents that he has been forced to pay out over $100,000 following the alleged incident, including hiring a team of security guards to protect him from his former partner.

Bang Showbiz