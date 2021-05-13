Courtney Stodden: I accept Chrissy Teigen's apology - but she blocked me

Courtney Stodden has claimed Chrissy Teigen blocked them on social media despite publicly apologising for past comments she made about the model.

The 26-year-old star recently accused Chrissy of telling them to take their own life in past social media exchanges, and on Wednesday, Chrissy posted several tweets in which she said she was “deeply sorry” for the things she had said.

And now, Courtney has said they “accept her apology”, but insisted her words don’t feel sincere because the ‘Lip Sync Star’ has blocked them.

In Chrissy’s tweets, she wrote: “Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls*** in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be.

“I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that...

“is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!

“I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize. I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am.

“And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago. (sic)”

And in response, Courtney posted a screenshot on Instagram which proves they are blocked by Chrissy.

They wrote alongside it: “I accept her apology and forgive her. But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private. In fact, she blocked me on Twitter.

“All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her “wokeness” is a broken record. (sic)”

Courtney made their claims against Chrissy earlier this week, when they said the model, alongside Joy Behar, and Courtney Love, had previously sent them hateful messages on social media, both publicly and in their DMs.

They said: “[Chrissy] wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die’.

“And not only her, but Joy Behar had a field day with calling me a ‘s***.’ Courtney Love told me I was a ‘w****.’ People came out of the woodwork to beat up on a kid because she was in a situation that she shouldn’t have been in.

“There were a lot of celebrities acting like playground bullies. Some of the worst treatment I got was from women, and we’re not going to get anywhere if we keep holding each other back.”