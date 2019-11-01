Cuba Gooding Jr. has been charged over an alleged third incidence of groping a woman.
The "Jerry Maguire" actor appeared in Manhattan Supreme Court for a brief hearing on Thursday, where prosecutors revealed there have been more accusations made against him, including one from a waitress at LAVO nighclub, who claimed he "forcibly touched" her in September 2018.
Like two other allegations of forcible touching - one in October 2018 at TAO Downtown and another in July this year at the Magic Hour club - Cuba has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing.
According to CNN, prosecutors also claimed they have heard from several more women who who could testify that they were allegedly groped by the 51-year-old star.
The actor's legal team argued the latest charge doesn't specify the exact wrongdoing, simply that "something" happened.