DaBaby at the Rolling Loud Festival 2021 in Miami, Florida. Picture: Instagram/@thephotofalcon
DaBaby blasted for homophobic utterances at Rolling Loud Festival

By Jamal Grootboom Time of article published 50m ago

Hip Hop star DaBaby landed in hot water at the weekend for his comments about HIV/Aids, STIs and a homophobic statement about gay men.

The “Masterpiece hitmaker performed at the Rolling Loud Festival at the weekend along with other artists such at Young Thug, Jack Harlow, Travis Scott and the City Girls.

During his set, DaBaby addressed the audience and said: “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, Aids, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up!

“Ladies, if your p***y smells like water, put your cellphone lighter up! Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d*** in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up!”

Warning video contains strong language.

Tweeps called him out for perpetuating the stigma around HIV/Aids along with STIs along with comments about men giving fellatio which many saw as homophobic.

Following the backlash he tried to clarify his statement on Instagram, however he said he stood by what he said on stage.

“My gay fans don't got f***ing AIDS, stupid a** n***as. They don't got Aids. My gay fans, they take care of themselves.

“They ain't no nasty gay n****s. See what I'm saying? They ain't no junkies in the street. The hell you talking about, n****s?

“Then I said if you ain't sucking di** in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up. You know what my gay fans did?

“Put that motherf***ing light up, n***a, 'cause my gay fans ain't going for that. They got class.

“They ain't sucking no d**k in no parking lot. N***a, you gotta get a room. A good one, five-star hotel. Even my gay fans got standards."

Warning video contains strong language.

Furthermore, he was also criticised for bringing out Tory Lanez during his set, which was after Megan Thee Stallion’s set, in between songs that he did with the “Savage” rapper.

DaBaby and Megan had a public fallout earlier this year after he supported Tory who shot the “Thot Sh*t” rapper in an incident last year to which she tweeted: "Support me in private and publicly do something different … these industry men are very strange.

“This situation ain't no damn 'beef' and I really wish people would stop down playing it like it's some internet s**t for likes and retweets. "Justice is slow … as we've all seen … back to my good day (sic)"

Following Tory joining him on stage a festival attendee also threw a shoe at him.

That also garnered a positive response from the Hotties -- Megan Thee Stallion stans.

