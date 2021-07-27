DaBaby blasted for homophobic utterances at Rolling Loud Festival

Hip Hop star DaBaby landed in hot water at the weekend for his comments about HIV/Aids, STIs and a homophobic statement about gay men. The “Masterpiece hitmaker performed at the Rolling Loud Festival at the weekend along with other artists such at Young Thug, Jack Harlow, Travis Scott and the City Girls.

During his set, DaBaby addressed the audience and said: “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, Aids, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up! “Ladies, if your p***y smells like water, put your cellphone lighter up! Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d*** in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up!” Warning video contains strong language.

DaBaby this is weird to say?? Wth. pic.twitter.com/MDBQEZ2NsA — ➰ᴺᴹ (@KingSeanSwae) July 26, 2021 Tweeps called him out for perpetuating the stigma around HIV/Aids along with STIs along with comments about men giving fellatio which many saw as homophobic. Now listen - I’ve been seeing far too many people attempting to justify #DaBaby’s comments and trying to silence those who are speaking out. His comments were explicitly homophobic, misogynistic, sexist and abusive. — ✨✊🏿✨ (@homiesexual) July 27, 2021 DaBaby’s comments are not only homophobic and misogynist but ABLEIST. Ain’t nothing wrong with HIV+ people but a messed up society that keeps them from getting the love and care they deserve https://t.co/JSAqXdpk2B — E (@essexhem) July 27, 2021 “If you didn’t show up with HIV, AIDS, or any of deadly std’s, then put your cellphone lighter up,” - DaBaby



homophobia & ignorance reinforcing ignorant narratives & stigmas



My Aunt died of AIDS & there are so many systemic issues including racism in medicine that lead to std’s — Anthony V. Clark (@anthonyvclark20) July 26, 2021 GOODBYE DABABY’S AIDS COMMENTS REGARDING GAY PEOPLE I CANT WITH HIM ANYMORE OH MY GOD — nAte (@dvclined) July 27, 2021 Following the backlash he tried to clarify his statement on Instagram, however he said he stood by what he said on stage. “My gay fans don't got f***ing AIDS, stupid a** n***as. They don't got Aids. My gay fans, they take care of themselves.

“They ain't no nasty gay n****s. See what I'm saying? They ain't no junkies in the street. The hell you talking about, n****s? “Then I said if you ain't sucking di** in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up. You know what my gay fans did? “Put that motherf***ing light up, n***a, 'cause my gay fans ain't going for that. They got class.

“They ain't sucking no d**k in no parking lot. N***a, you gotta get a room. A good one, five-star hotel. Even my gay fans got standards." Warning video contains strong language. Where is Da Baby’s PR team? I would quit 💀😩😭 pic.twitter.com/UF8lbKnav2 — ℐΛY ϯ ™ 🎰 (@ijayt205) July 26, 2021 Furthermore, he was also criticised for bringing out Tory Lanez during his set, which was after Megan Thee Stallion’s set, in between songs that he did with the “Savage” rapper.

DaBaby just brought out Tory Lanez during his Rolling Loud set. Megan Thee Stallion performed before him



pic.twitter.com/MFx2MNeisR — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 26, 2021 DaBaby and Megan had a public fallout earlier this year after he supported Tory who shot the “Thot Sh*t” rapper in an incident last year to which she tweeted: "Support me in private and publicly do something different … these industry men are very strange. “This situation ain't no damn 'beef' and I really wish people would stop down playing it like it's some internet s**t for likes and retweets. "Justice is slow … as we've all seen … back to my good day (sic)" Following Tory joining him on stage a festival attendee also threw a shoe at him.