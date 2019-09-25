Justin and Hailey Bieber. Picture: Instagram

Justin and Hailey Bieber are to have 'Best Part' hitmaker Daniel Caesar sing at their wedding celebration this weekend. The couple are holding a reception in South Carolina with family and friends this weekend to mark their marriage, after they officially tied the knot a year ago, and they have asked the 'Best Part' crooner to sing at the nuptials.

Daniel is said to be the couple's favourite singer at the moment, TMZ reports.

Meanwhile, Hailey recently revealed her and Justin "have more fun together" now.

She said: "Look, marriage is always going to be hard and I think good relationships are the relationships that you put the work into. Specifically, I said that there were a lot of new things. I had never lived with someone before. I never had to cohabit with somebody in that way, so I was learning how to share space with someone for the first time. We were trying to bend in each other's direction and learn what was comfortable. Now it's easier because we've found a rhythm. We have more fun together, which is what should happen when you spend more time with someone you love."