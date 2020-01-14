Actor Daniel Kaluuya has claimed he was denied a string of roles in Britain because of the "colour" of his "skin".
The "Queen & Slim" star opened up in an interview with The Sunday Times newspaper about why he's become more successful in the US than in his home country, and said that, although he was auditioning for a lot of roles in the UK, he wasn't getting them because of his race, reports aceshowbiz.com.
"I was going for a lot of stuff, but I wasn't getting roles because of the colour of my skin. It wasn't fair. It was a trap."