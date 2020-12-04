Daniel Radcliffe explains why he isn't on social media

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Daniel Radcliffe thinks he’d get into “fights with random people” online if he had social media accounts, so chooses to stay away from the platforms.. The 31-year-old actor doesn’t have an official Twitter account, and has said that if he did, people would constantly be reading stories in the news about how he got into a war of words with someone on the platform. When asked why he isn’t on social media, he said: "I would love to say there's some sort of intellectual, well throughout reason for this. “Because I considered getting a Twitter and I 100 percent know that if I did, you all would be waking up to stories like ‘Dan Radcliffe gets into fight with random person on Twitter’.” Daniel also admitted he doesn’t like the idea of social media because he knows it would negatively impact his mental health in the long run.

He added during an appearance on “Hot Ones”: "When I was younger, not anymore thank god, I would like to look up comments about myself on the internet and read s*** like that. That is an insane and bad thing to do. And to me, like Twitter and everything just feels like an extension of that. Unless I want to go just read all nice things about myself, which also feels like another unhealthy thing to do.”

The “Harry Potter” star’s decision to stay away from social media comes as his former co-star Rupert Grint joined Instagram for the first time last month.

Rupert used his first post on the photo-sharing app to show off a snap of his daughter Wednesday, whom he welcomed with his girlfriend Georgia Groome back in May this year.

He wrote at the time: “Hey Instagram....only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert (sic)”