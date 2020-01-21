Daniel Radcliffe knows he's found the one in his girlfriend Erin Darke as he can do "super nerdy" stuff around her without judgement.
The "Harry Potter" star has been dating Erin Darke since 2012 and admits it is "fantastic" that he feels so comfortable around her.
He told the new issue of Radio Times magazine: "I grew up doing lots of things where I thought, 'This is super nerdy. I'll never be able to do this around a girl.' But that's the wonderful thing about the moment you find the relationship you're meant to be in. It's like, 'Oh, I can do all of that stuff and you don't mind. And you actually think it's fun, too. This is fantastic!'"