Demi Lovato reveals family and friends' response to changing pronouns

Demi Lovato reveals how family and friends have adjusted to their new pronouns after coming out as non-binary. The 28-year-old singer came out as non-binary last month, and Demi has now revealed how their loved ones have adjusted to the change.

Speaking to Audacy, Demi said: "My family has done an incredible job … I’ve noticed [Dallas] using them and they and it really does warm my heart up that people are trying. "My friends have had a little harder time to get used to actually. "Just because I think, like, your friends are the ones that you’re more likely to be like, ‘biiiii***.’ I’m like, ‘Look, you can still call me b****.'"

Demi also explained that they sometimes have to figure out which pronoun to use in certain situations. The pop star said: "There are times where I might have to choose … I was in Texas, and I was like, ‘Does that make me a cowboy or a cowgirl?’ "I don’t want to be a cow human, so I’m just going to go with cowgirl."

Last month, Demi came out as non-binary in a series of Twitter posts. The 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker said at the time: "I want to take this moment to share something very personal with you. Over the past year-and-a-half I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work, and through this work I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. "With that said, I'll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them. I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering."

Demi admitted to opening up "another level of vulnerability" by sharing the news with the world. The singer wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras. "Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all- I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward [heart emoji]