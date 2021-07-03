Demi Lovato thanks Lizzo for defending their pronouns

Demi Lovato has thanked Lizzo after she defended the star’s pronouns during an interaction with paparazzi who misgendered them twice. The “Truth Hurts” hitmaker was filmed recently in a conversation with a member of the paparazzi, where she corrected them multiple times for using the wrong pronouns in reference to Demi.

When asking Lizzo about the upcoming Jazz Fest 2021, which she and Demi are both performing at, the paparazzo said: "Do you have a message for Demi? Should she reach out?" And Lizzo replied: “They.” The paparazzo then misgendered Demi a second time when they asked about “her team”, to which Lizzo again corrected them by responding: "Their team. Demi goes by they."

"they" "their team" "demi goes by they we fucking love you @lizzo thank u for standing up for our idol @ddlovato ❤️pic.twitter.com/4ZvGKFsWsV — kaylareneemed (@KaylaMedlin9) July 1, 2021 Since the video surfaced, Demi has taken to social media to heap praise on Lizzo for defending them and their preferred pronouns. Alongside the clip, they wrote on their Instagram story: "@lizzobeeating you f****** queen I love you thank you (sic)” Meanwhile, Demi – who came out as non-binary in May – recently said their family members have been doing "an incredible job" in adjusting to their pronoun change.

They said: "My family has done an incredible job … I’ve noticed [Dallas] using them and they and it really does warm my heart up that people are trying. "My friends have had a little harder time to get used to actually.

"Just because I think, like, your friends are the ones that you’re more likely to be like, ‘biiiii***.’ I’m like, ‘Look, you can still call me b****.'" The 28-year-old singer also explained that they sometimes have to figure out which pronoun to use in certain situations. The pop star said: "There are times where I might have to choose … I was in Texas, and I was like, ‘Does that make me a cowboy or a cowgirl?’