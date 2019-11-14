Demi Lovato's new man is 'good influence'









Demi Lovato and her new boyfriend Austin Wilson. Picture: Instagram Demi Lovato's new boyfriend, Austin Wilson, is a "good influence" who shares her commitment to sobriety. The 27-year-old singer - who has battled drug and alcohol abuse and an eating disorder - has begun romancing Austin Wilson and met the tattooed model through her new friendship group, who are largely all sober. An insider told E! News: "The romance was a whirlwind and they became romantic very recently." According to the source, Austin has been through similar issues to the "Skyscraper" hitmaker. They added: "He can relate to her on that level and has been very empathetic to her struggles.

"Demi loves that they share the same values and are on the same page about their health and wellbeing.

"Demi thinks he is a good influence and a positive light to be around."

The former "X Factor" judge is "really happy" in her new romance and they enjoy simple things such as eating take-out at her Los Angeles home and "enjoying each others company."

The source added: "Everything is still very fresh but they have been being low-key hanging out."

The "Sober" hitmaker revealed her new romance on Instagram on Wednesday.

Alongside a picture which featured Austin placing a kiss on Demi's cheek, she simply wrote: "My [heart emoji] (sic)"

And Austin also added fuel to romance rumours when he uploaded a different picture of the pair to his own page, which he captioned: "My love," alongside a smiley face emoji surrounded by hearts.

The relationship comes after Demi recently called time on her short lived romance with "Bachelorette" star Mike Johnson.

The couple had enjoyed a string of dates in September, but love between them "fizzled out", partly due to their conflicting schedules.

A source said at the time of their split in October: "Mike and Demi have pumped the brakes. They went on a couple of dates and texted each other every day, but it was never a serious, full-blown relationship by any means. There is absolutely no love lost between them. The timing just wasn't right because they're both so busy."