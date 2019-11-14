Demi Lovato's new boyfriend, Austin Wilson, is a "good influence" who shares her commitment to sobriety.
The 27-year-old singer - who has battled drug and alcohol abuse and an eating disorder - has begun romancing Austin Wilson and met the tattooed model through her new friendship group, who are largely all sober.
An insider told E! News: "The romance was a whirlwind and they became romantic very recently."
According to the source, Austin has been through similar issues to the "Skyscraper" hitmaker.
They added: "He can relate to her on that level and has been very empathetic to her struggles.