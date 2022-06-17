Demi Moore goes Instagram official with chef boyfriend Daniel Humm

Demi Moore has gone Instagram official with boyfriend Daniel Humm. The 59-year-old actress was reported in April to have been romancing 46-year-old Swiss chef Daniel Humm, who owns famous restaurants Eleven Madison Park, The NoMad and Davies and Brook, for a “number of months" and the pair were spotted sitting next to each other at a Chloé fashion show in March.

A source told The New York Post's Page Six column at the time: “They are really hot and heavy at the moment. Daniel works long, hard hours at his restaurant, Eleven Madison Park, but they still often take time to have Demi join him for romantic dinners there." And now, Moore has shared loved-up snaps with Humm on their recent adventures together to the French Open finals in Paris, where they were joined by her beloved pet pooch Pilaf. Alongside a series of pictures from courtside, she wrote: "Next in the adventures of Pilaf (aka Little Mouse): cheering on @rafaelnadal at the 2022 French Open finals. She didn’t want to miss him breaking his own record with his 14th French Open title! (sic)"

Watch video: In a previous post, she shared a snap of Humm planting a kiss on her forehead, their shadows and another of Pilaf joining in the photo-shoot fun on a trip to a palace. The actress quipped about the attention-seeking dog in the caption: "Visiting the palace of kings and queens… Swipe to see the queen."

News of the “Ghost” star's new relationship came after the Hollywood star and her family announced her ex-husband, action legend Bruce Willis, has retired from acting after being diagnosed with a cognitive condition that causes difficulty with language or speech. Sharing the 67-year-old actor's aphasia diagnosis, they wrote: “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him." Moore has Rumer Willis, 33, Scout Willis, 30, and Tallulah Willis, 28, with the “Die Hard” star. The “G.I. Jane” star's last high-profile romance was with Ashton Kutcher, 44, who she divorced in 2013.

It was previously reported that Moore was on the hunt for romance once again in 2021. An insider said at the time: "Demi's finally at the point where she doesn't feel she has to live up to anyone else's expectations. "She's feeling really good about herself and is ready to put herself out there again."