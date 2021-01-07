Despite divorce rumours, Kim and Kanye West reportedly spent $1m on each other's Christmas presents

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West reportedly spent around $1-million (about R15-million) on each other's Christmas presents. The couple's relationship is rumoured to be on the rocks and they have been having counselling, but they still spent the festive season at home with their kids North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, two, and 19-month-old Psalm and went all out with gifts for one another. According to TMZ, the 43-year-old rapper gave his wife five of the new 2021 Maybach SUVs, which start at just under $200 000 each. And it's said Kim, 40, returned the favour, with the reality star spending at least $1-million total on a number of pieces by James Turrell. Her husband is a big fan of the artist, having been inspired by his visuals for his Sunday Service projects, while he also filmed 'Jesus is King' at Turrell's Roden Crater in Arizona.

The report comes after it was revealed the couple are "trying to work through things" with their relationship after a rocky few months.

A source said of their counselling sessions: "Divorce has been discussed, but Kim wants more than anything for their relationship to work. There wasn't anything specific that happened that led them to this point ... They are 100 percent aligned when it comes to the kids."

However, another insider insists the couple are just dealing with "regular relationship issues".

They added: "It's just regular relationship issues. There is no one else involved. Divorce talks have been on and off with them since the spring."

Kim and Kanye - who married in 2014 - have been through tough times as of late as she supported him with his mental health as well as his failed presidential bid last year.

However, family has always been incredibly important to the rapper and he previously said that part of his goal in running for President of the United States is to bring a "culture of family" to the country as "family is the key to the world" for him.