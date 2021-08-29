Despite recreated wedding, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West still proceeding with divorce

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are not calling off their divorce. The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star surprised fans at Kanye's listening party for his new album 'DONDA' when she appeared in a white wedding gown and recreated her marriage to the rapper, but sources insist it was all for show and not part of a renewal of vows or the pair rekindling their romance.

A source told People magazine: "They have come a long way since Kim filed for divorce. It's taken them months to get to this point. Kim is happy that they get along and that things are amicable. The kids will always be her number one priority. She wants to have a friendly relationship with Kanye, because it benefits the kids." Whilst there's no chance of Kim and Kanye being together, they're still great friends. An insider shared: "Kim and Kanye have a friendly relationship. It's always been important to Kim to have a good relationship with Kanye. They are not getting back together though. She accepted his lunch invitation earlier this week because they are at the point now when they can hang out. There are no hard feelings.

"Kim still appreciates Kanye's business advice and guidance. She is happy that they can hang out. For a long time, Kanye was very upset and disappointed that Kim filed for divorce. She understood why and gave him space." The former couple are now "able to make amicable decisions" that benefit their children. The source added: "It's admirable. They have come a long way. The kids are thrilled when they see Kanye. Kim wants them to have an amazing relationship with their dad, just like she did with her dad."

Meanwhile, Kim previously credited Kanye with teaching her how to be “true to herself”. She explained: "I got to a point - and maybe being in a relationship with Kanye for a decade and someone that absolutely didn’t care about likability factor or what any of perception of him was - as long as he was true to himself, that taught me so much in the best way of just being me and living in the moment."