Friday, February 10, 2023

Dionne Warwick likens Burt Bacharach's death to 'losing a family member'

Singer Dionne Warwick.

Published 5h ago

Dionne Warwick has paid a glowing tribute to Burt Bacharach.

The legendary composer died of natural causes at his Los Angeles home on Wednesday, and Warwick has likened his death to "losing a family member".

The 82-year-old singer - who collaborated with the acclaimed composer - said in a statement: "These words I've been asked to write are being written with sadness over the loss of my dear friend and my musical partner.

"On the lighter side we laughed a lot and had our run ins but always found a way to let each other know our family-like roots were the most important part of our relationship.

"My heartfelt condolences goes out to his family letting them know he is now peacefully resting and I too will miss him."

Elsewhere, The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson has taken to Twitter to pay tribute to the composer.

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "I’m so sad to hear about Burt Bacharach. Burt was a hero of mine and very influential on my work. He was a giant in the music business. His songs will live forever. Love and Mercy to Burt’s family. (sic)"

Former Oasis star Noel Gallagher has also taken to social media to praise the award-winning composer.

He tweeted: "RIP Maestro. It was a pleasure to have known you. NGX (sic)"

Bacharach's death was announced by his publicist.

During his life, Bacharach composed hundreds of songs, many in collaboration with lyricist Hal David. He also worked on many movie scores, including “What's New, Pussycat?”, “Alfie”, and “Casino Royale”.

He was best known as a pop composer. However, Bacharach's songs were recorded by artists of many genres, including country star Marty Robbins, soul singers Aretha Franklin and Luther Vandross, and rap legend Dr. Dre.

