Dionne Warwick says Queen-of-Twitter title is 'amusing'

Music icon Dionne Warwick has admitted she finds her Queen-of-Twitter title "amusing". The 79-year-old singer decided to engage with social media more amid the coronavirus lockdown earlier this year, and she's loving the experience. Asked about being called the Queen of Twitter, she told “Entertainment Tonight”: "I find it quite amusing. “After Covid-19 shut down the entertainment industry, I've been home since March just kind of utilising this [time] as sort of a vacation, something I've never had in all these years. "I got to know my home, I got to sleep in my own bed, and make my own meals when I wanted them.

"But then after a while, that becomes old, and I noticed how much fun my nieces and nephews were having with this thing called tweeting. I said, 'Well, how can I do it? I wanna do it.'"

Dionne was inspired to join the micro-blogging platform by her niece, Brittani.

She explained: "She showed me how and I've been having the best time. Just kind of, you know, being me!"

Dionne actually befriended Chance the Rapper after contacting the music star via Twitter, and she thinks he's a "wonderful young man".

She recalled: "Oh, it was so cute. [Chance] said, 'I can't believe you know who I am'. Of course I know who you are! And fortunately I had the pleasure of speaking with him.

"We had a lovely phone conversation, and I've got a new friend! What a wonderful young man."

Dionne also praised the rapper for his charity work.

She said: "What he's doing for the babies, and what he's doing for the homeless, Chicago should be honouring him every day of their lives. When you find youngsters who care that much, it's quite a privilege, I find, for me to even know him."