Diplo sues former partner for alleged harassment

Diplo is suing his former partner for alleged stalking, trespassing, and distribution of private materials, just a few months after he got a restraining order against her.

The 42-year-old DJ has filed a lawsuit against Marchel Gabrielle Auguste – whom he had a brief consensual relationship with in 2019 – for allegedly harassing him and his family, including sending unsolicited explicit messages.

According to TMZ, Diplo claims Auguste is a "relentless and unstable fan who manipulated herself into" his life years ago, and she now won’t take no for an answer after he rejected her advances.

The producer alleges Auguste has gone to extreme lengths to get in touch with him, including creating fake social media accounts and flooding him and his family with sexually suggestive messages.

Diplo claims she bombarded him with 44 messages that included videos and voice recordings, as well as sending sexually explicit photographs and videos of him to his friends and family.

The musician alleges Auguste even showed up unannounced at his house, which he was then forced to sell last month amid growing safety concerns.

What’s more, Diplo claims the woman also sent Kathryn Lockhart – the mother of his sons, 11-year-old Lockett and seven-year-old Lazer – racist and disturbing messages in which she criticised the colour of Kathryn’s skin and told her to take her own life.

The “Looking For Me” hitmaker is suing for stalking, trespassing and distribution of private materials, which is also known as revenge porn.

His attorney, Bryan Freedman, told TMZ in a statement: "As this Complaint makes clear, my client and his family have been harassed, stalked and abused by Ms. Auguste for far too long - and it’s time for the courts to step in and put an end to her appalling and dangerous behaviour."

Diplo’s move to sue Auguste comes after he was awarded a restraining order against her in December last year.