Cameron Boyce File picture: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Disney star Cameron Boyce has died at the age of 20. Boyce was best known for his roles in Disney Channel favourites Jessie and Bunk'd as well as Disney movie franchise Descendants. He also starred in Adam Sandler's movie Grown-Ups and the sequel Grown-Ups 2.

"It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron. He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated," his family said in a statement to E!News.

"The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother."

This image released by the Disney Channel shows cast members of the film, Descendants: Booboo Stewart, foreground from left, Sofia Carson, Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce, and background from left, Maz Jobrani, Kathy Najimy, Kristin Chenoweth and Wendy Raquel Robinson. File picture: Bob D'Amico/Disney Channel via AP

A Disney Channel spokesman was also quoted by ABC News as saying: "From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world. As a young man, he was fueled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples' lives through his humanitarian work. He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend.

"We offer our deepest condolences to his family, cast mates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed."